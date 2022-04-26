CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Carlisle man.

Christopher Nicoll is a 29-year-old white male with green eyes and stands at five feet and eight inches tall. He was last seen in the morning on Tuesday, April 19. Police believe Nicoll is staying somewhere in the area of Letort Park in Carlisle Borough. Nicoll may be operating a 1994 Chevrolet Blazer.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Carlisle at 717-249-2121.