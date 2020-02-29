Pennsylvania State Police trooper shot in Guilford Township

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police say a trooper is in stable condition, after being shot during a sobriety check. The suspect has been charged with attempted homicide of a law enforcement officer.

20-year-old Robert Ransom of Chambersburg is facing several charges and is now behind bars at Franklin County Prison.

State Police say he got pulled over for traffic violations at around 2 a.m. on Lincoln Way East in Guilford Township, Franklin County.

Investigators thought Ransom was driving under the influence, and say when they started sobriety tests, an altercation occurred between him and the troopers.

State Police say when troopers tried to put Ransom into custody, he pulled out a handgun and shot one of them.

The trooper was flown to a local hospital.

PSP says ransom was taken into custody uninjured.

This morning, a @PAStatePolice trooper was shot while making a traffic stop.



Thanks to the quick work of colleagues, the suspect is in custody, and the trooper is in stable condition.



Join me in praying for a full recovery and expressing deep gratitude for our @PAStatePolice. https://t.co/ocP7U7Nsg0 — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) February 29, 2020

ABC27 did reach out to state police to learn more. They are not doing interview Saturday.

Ransom was denied bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled March 10.