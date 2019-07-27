Peyton’s Law would educate parents, athletes about EKGs detecting sudden cardiac arrest

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – The Peyton Walker Foundation says Texas is the only state that makes sure parents know how EKGs could save kids from sudden cardiac arrest. It wants Pennsylvania to be the second state to put the practice into law.

The foundation has been working for years to raise awareness of sudden cardiac arrest and how it can be prevented. Now, there’s a proposal to require schools to be part of that conversation.

“Sports physicals and well-child visits are not enough,” said Julie Walker, of the Peyton Walker Foundation.

That’s why Julie Walker is teaming up with state Sen. Mike Regan for legislation to protect kids.

“We’re getting co-sponsors already,” Regan said.

Julie Walker knows about sudden cardiac arrest all too well. It’s what took the life of her 19-year-old daughter Peyton Walker in 2013.

It’s also what fuels her to push for change through the Peyton Walker Foundation today.

“Every hour, every day we are losing a child to sudden cardiac arrest,” she said. “It’s the number one killer on student campuses and most often it’s due to a detectable and treatable heart condition.”

Act 59, which passed in 2012, requires parents and athletes to sign off acknowledging they read warning signs of sudden cardiac arrest. This new legislation builds on that and forces parents to learn about the test that could detect the issue.

“This provides information on an EKG and how an EKG can prevent sudden cardiac arrest, and it also gives them the opportunity to say to the doctor, ‘I want to have an EKG for my child,” Regan said.

Earlier this year, Milton Hershey student Daron Godbee and Big Springs student JT Kuhn both died of sudden cardiac arrest.

“I think everybody from every community across Pennsylvania has read in the newspaper a story about someone who just collapses on the athletic fields,” said Regan.

The foundation has been providing free heart screenings and donates automated external defibrillators for years. So, Regan decided, the name of this new effort is Peyton’s Law.

“I just immediately broke down in tears,” Julie Walker said about finding out the law was being named after Peyton.

This mom knows what her daughter would be thinking.

“Knowing this had her named tied to this and that she was making an impact and helping kids in the future, it would make her smile,” she said.

The foundation says Peyton’s Law is just the beginning. It’s happy to start with athletes but wants Pennsylvania to require EKGs for all students.