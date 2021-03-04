Philadelphia man faces attempted homicide charges following vehicle pursuit on Pa. Turnpike

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in Carlisle, Cumberland County, reported that Mark Anthony Davenport, 31, of Philadephia, was arrested on Wednesday for attempted homicide after troopers engaged in a vehicle pursuit with him along the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Around 10:50 a.m., PSP troopers attempted to stop Davenport in his 2020 Honda Civic as he drove 90 miles-per-hour in a 70 MPH zone, weaved in and out of oncoming traffic, and traveled eastbound in the westbound lane.

According to PSP, after endangering other drivers on the Pa. Turnpike, Davenport crashed his vehicle into a field. Additionally, Davenport resisted arrest and attempted “to disarm and point the trooper’s handgun at his head.”

When another PSP trooper arrived, Davenport fled the scene and attempted to get into the car of a driver who stopped along the shoulder.

At that point, he was then taken into custody.

Davenport faces charges of attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, disarming a law enforcement and more.

He is currently being held at Cumberland County Prison.