Philly Pretzel Factory offering $1 pretzel hot dogs for National Hot Dog Day

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Philly Pretzel Factory is celebrating National Hot Dog Day on Wednesday, July 22, by offering $1 pretzel dogs to all customers!

The Philly Pretzel Factory pretzel dog is made up of their famous pretzel, wrapped around Dietz & Watson’s all-beef hot dog covered in American cheese.

Philly Pretzel Factory has been hand-twisting signature pretzels since 1998, now in more than 170 franchise locations in 17 states.

All Philly Pretzel Factory franchise locations are offering the $1 pretzel dogs with the exception of franchise locations in airports, train stations, and entertainment venues, most of which are closed to do COVID-19.

For more information about Philly Pretzel Factory or to find the nearest location and hours, visit phillypretzelfactory.com.

Top Stories: