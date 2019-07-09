Police: 3 stole over $350 in groceries from Lower Allen store

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to solve a theft case in which three women stole a shopping cart full of groceries from a Weis Markets store in Cumberland County.

Lower Allen Township police released surveillance photos of their suspects on Monday. They said on the afternoon of June 27, the women filled a cart with $352.19 worth of groceries then left the Lowther Road store without paying.

Store security tried to stop the women, but they fled with a man in a silver Lexus SUV, police said.

Anyone with information should call Lower Allen police at 717-975-7575.