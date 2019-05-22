Police: 3 who placed skimmers on ATMs in custody

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Police in Cumberland County say they tracked down three people responsible for placing skimming devices on local ATMs.

Silver Spring Township police said the suspects are Brazilian nationals who were moving along the East Coast from Florida through Pennsylvania. They said the group placed a skimmer that was recovered April 12 from an ATM at the Sheetz store on Carlisle Pike.

The group targeted other ATMs in Dauphin and York counties from April 12 to May 1, police said.

The suspects were arrested in Virginia last week. They are awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania to face charges.

Skimming devices are secretly attached to ATMs and gas pumps to record PINs and information from debit and credit cards. Criminals then use the card data to make purchases and withdrawals.