Police and inspectors searching for postal pilferers

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Silver Spring Township Police and the postal inspector are investigating after checks and account information were stolen from mailboxes.

This isn’t the first time that this has happened according to police.

“This happened before, something similar last year and it seems like they get a group together and they come up and go to a bunch of different mailboxes and a lot of times it businesses because businesses get a lot of checks in the mail,” said Officer Butler of Silver Spring Township Police.

Police say thieves targeted several mailboxes early September, mostly businesses, but even a church was stolen from.

“They’ll steal the mail then they will take the checks and either cash the checks or take the information, the routing and account numbers off of it and create their own checks,” said Officer Butler.

Though it is early in the investigation, police expect thieves got away with thousands of dollars.

They are unsure if this is the same group as last year but police believe the suspects are out of state because most of the checks were cashed in Maryland and Virginia.

“It’s easy for them to just drive up a major highway, get off an exit and go find a couple businesses, open up their mailboxes and it takes minutes,” said Officer Butler.

To avoid theft, don’t leave checks in the mailbox overnight; take it to the post office to be mailed out.

“If you’re receiving checks, typically as a business or just get a lot of checks, you can either get a locking mailbox or a post office box,” said Officer Butler.

Anyone with information should contact Silver Spring Township Police.