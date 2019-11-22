Police are seeking the identity of a suspicious female

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Middlesex Township Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspicious female.

Police say a female has made multiple appearances at a residence on MacArthur Drive in the Keystone Arms development.

Home security system footage showed the female leaving a package on the front porch with a red balloon attached to it on November 20.

The suspect may be driving a silver/gray colored Chevrolet Equinox.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the female to give them a call at 717-249-7191.