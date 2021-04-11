Police arrest suspect in East Pennsboro Twp. deadly shooting

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting in East Pennsboro Twp. that happened Saturday night.

In a statement from the East Pennsboro Twp. Police Department, officers were dispatched to Greenmont Drive for a domestic dispute. Once on scene, police determined the dispute between the father and his adult daughter to be civil in nature.

After leaving the scene, police received another 9-1-1 call to the same address from a man identified as 78-year-old John Miller. Miller told the 9-1-1 operator that he shot and killed his wife and daughter.

Officers took Miller into custody without incident when they arrive on to the scene.

Miller’s daughter wad determined to have died inside the home.

Police located Miller’s wife and rendered first aid. She was taken from the residents by ambulance to Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital for treatment for life-threatening injuries.

Police are not releasing the names of the victims at this time.

Miller was taken to the Cumberland County prison where he was arraigned on homicide charges.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the East Pennsboro Twp. Police Department at (717) 732-3633 and request to speak with Det. Cohick or Sgt. Shope.