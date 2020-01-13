Police attempting to identify Office Max thief

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Carlisle Police Department is trying to identify a suspect who stole from Ofice Max.

Police were dispatched on January 11, to Office Max on the 600 block of East High Street for a report of a retail theft.

Police say the suspect entered the store, removed a security tag from a pack of three Google Wi-fi routers valued at $300, hid the items under his jacket, and fled the scene.

The Carlisle Police Department is asking anyone who can assist in identifying this subject to contact them at 717-243-5252.