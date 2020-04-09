Police attempting to locate missing 15-year-old Cumberland County girl

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Upper Allen Township Police are trying to locate a 15-year-old girl that was reported missing Wednesday, April 8 around 10:45 a.m.

Police are attempting to locate Taylor Palmer and are asking the public for assistance. Authorities say the teen was last seen wearing black pants and a black t-shirt in the first block of Finks Drive in Manchester.

An investigation to locate Palmer is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Upper Allen Police at 717-238-9676. An anonymous tip line is also available by calling or texting 717-850-UAPD (8273). Anonymous tips can also be submitted online by visiting: www.upperallenpolice.com.