Police department can use your old sheets, blankets

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) - If you're looking to clean out your closets of old sheets and bedding, Middlesex Township police will give them a new home and purpose.

The police department in Cumberland County needs old clean blankets and sheets for the animal crate it uses to temporarily house found pets.

If you are able to donate, drop off your sheets and blankets at the township building during office hours.

The township building at 350 North Middlesex Road is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.