Police hope to ID suspects in ATM skimming incidents Video

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) - Police are asking for help to identify a man suspected of skimming ATMs in Mechanicsburg and Hummelstown to steal money from other people's bank accounts.

State police in Carlisle said the unknown man stole $1,500 in each of at least two skimming incidents. One incident was at the First National Bank in Mechanicsburg on May 18-19. The other occurred at the First National Bank in Hummelstown on May 20.

Derry Township police, who are working with state police and other agencies to identify suspects, released additional surveillance photos. They said the suspects used cloned ATM cards to make withdrawals.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Authorities believed the suspects are involved in other skimming incidents in the area.

Anyone with information should call state police in Carlisle Station at 717-249-2121, or Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).