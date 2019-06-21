Police identify motorcyclist dead after I-81 crash

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have released the name of a motorcyclist killed in a crash on Interstate 81 Wednesday.

Ralph S. Aucker, 66, of Elizabethville, died after the crash at mile marker 60.5 in Hampden Township, about a mile south of the Route 581 interchange, state police in Carlisle said.

Authorities are looking for a tractor-trailer driver who was involved in the collision and did not stop. Police said the truck driver may not be aware that an accident occurred.

“We were checking trucks down 81 to try to locate him, but there was very little body damage on both vehicles, so we’ve got a lot of work to do,” said Trooper Megan Frazer, a state police spokeswoman.

The crash closed the southbound lanes for more than four hours.

Anyone who has dash camera video or witnessed the crash should call state police in Harrisburg at 717-671-7500.