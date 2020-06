CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State Police are investigating the death of a one-month-old boy.

According to investigators, state troopers were called to the Budget Inn Motel in Guilford Township for a death investigation early Sunday morning.

The baby boy was taken to Chambersburg Hospital.

State Police say there were no obvious signs of foul play. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact State Police in Chambersburg.