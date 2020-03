WORMLEYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The West Shore Regional Police Department says multiple unlocked cars were entered on Sunday in Wormleysburg.

Police said between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m the cars were entered from the first block of South Second Street to the 100 block of North Second Street.

The department is asking citizens to check home surveillance systems for any possible suspects. They are also reminding people to make sure to lock vehicles.