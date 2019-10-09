Police: Inmate bit off part of guard’s finger at Camp Hill state prison

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – An inmate at the state prison in Camp Hill is facing aggravated assault and other charges after police say he assaulted two correctional officers, including one who lost part of his finger.

Prison spokeswoman Deb Alvord said an inmate-on-staff assault on Saturday resulted in both officers requiring medical treatment at a hospital. She could not provide information about the injured officers due to medical confidentiality.

A state police spokeswoman said the guards were administering medication to the inmate when he elbowed one guard then bit off a portion of the other guard’s finger.

Alvord said the inmate involved was transferred to a restricted unit at another state prison. Authorities have not released the inmate’s name.

The incident did not involve any other inmates or staff, Alvord said.

