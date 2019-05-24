Police investigate 2 home burglaries in Wormleysburg

Breaking News
by: Amanda Peterson

WORMLEYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – West Shore Regional police are investigating a home burglary in Wormleysburg, the second this week.

It happened sometime between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Thursday at a home on the 400 block of Meadow Drive. Police say a firearm was stolen.

On Tuesday, police responded to a report of a burglary at a home on the 300 block of East Crestwood Drive. Electronics were taken from that home.

Police said they will increase patrols in the area. They asked residents to call 911 immediately if they see suspicious activity.

 

