Police investigate graffiti, vandalism at East Pennsboro Elementary School

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Pennsboro Township Police Department is investigating a burglary and criminal mischief incident at the East Pennsboro Elementary School.

Police say on Friday July 10, at approximately 1:11 a.m. a suspect entered the elementary school and spray painted the exterior wall of the building, as well as “1312” on the administration building sign.

The suspect entered the school through a window where surveillance photos were captured.

Dr. Donna Dunar, Superintendent East Pennsboro Area School District released a statement on the incident:

An act of graffiti vandalism and break and entry occurred at East Pennsboro Elementary School. There was also an act of graffiti vandalism that took place at the administration center to the sign outside of the building. This matter is presently under police investigation.



The graffiti message written in blue paint spray on the wall of East Pennsboro Elementary

School depicted the symbol of Islam, the half-moon and the star.

The graffiti message written in blue paint spray on the sign at the administration building read,

“1312,” an activist, anti-police message in reference to the police.This event marks a serious violation to the school community of East Pennsboro.

We are treating this matter as a hate crime. For the safety and welfare of our students, staff and

community, our schools must be a sanctuary of learning where respect, tolerance and kindness

prevail. We will not tolerate such heinous acts of public hate speech and threats to our school

property. We consider this a hate crime and expect that the perpetrator will be held accountable

for their actions and prosecuted to the fullest extent possible.



One thing is certain; we are grateful to our local Police Department and appreciate their

tremendous support of our schools and commitment to keeping us safe. We work together as a

community with our police with mutual respect and caring. Each of us bears a responsibility to

live the pillars of respect, kindness and compassion. We will not tolerate hate speech and

destruction to school property. We are No Place for Hate!