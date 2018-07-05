Police investigate possible drowning in Lower Allen
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) - A drowning investigation is underway in Cumberland County.
Lower Allen Township police and a coroner were called to Blacksmith Road late Wednesday. It's believed the victim accidentally drowned in a private pool.
Investigators have not released the victim's name or other information.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Storm chances and humidity clears by Friday afternoon
- Battle of Gettysburg reenactment gets underway
- Lancaster police on track to get body cameras