Police investigate possible drowning in Lower Allen

Posted: Jul 05, 2018 12:14 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 05, 2018 05:52 PM EDT

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) - A drowning investigation is underway in Cumberland County.

Lower Allen Township police and a coroner were called to Blacksmith Road late Wednesday. It's believed the victim accidentally drowned in a private pool.

Investigators have not released the victim's name or other information.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

