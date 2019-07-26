Police investigate woman’s homicide in North Middleton

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman was shot to death outside her North Middleton Township home this week, and police on Friday said they are investigating the case as a homicide.

Linda Brandt, 64, was found along the front of her house at 441 Pleasant Hall Road when officers responded Monday at 5:30 p.m. An autopsy Tuesday found she died of gunshot wounds.

North Middleton police said they believe that Brandt was targeted and her killing was not a random act.

Anyone with information should call the police department at 717-243-7910.