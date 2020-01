SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chambersburg police responded to the Sunoco gas station in Southampton Township Tuesday evening for a report of an armed robbery.

Police say around 6:00 p.m. Jan. 7, a man with a handgun attempted to rob a Franklin County Sunoco store on the 8200 block of Olde Scotland Road.

Survalence video shows the suspect waving the gun around and demanding money from the register, police say.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot towards the area of I-81.