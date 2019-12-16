1  of  4
Police investigating inmate death at Camp Hill state prison

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – A 24-year-old inmate at the state prison in Camp Hill has died at a hospital more than a week after he was found unresponsive in his cell, authorities said.

Dominic Ingle was serving a 3- to 6-year sentence for aggravated assault. He had been at SCI Camp Hill since Oct. 22.

Camp Hill Superintendent Laurel Harry said corrections officers found Ingle unresponsive on Dec. 4 and provided immediate emergency first aid until the prison’s staff arrived. The facility staff continued CPR until Lower Allen EMS arrived and took over.

Ingle was then transported to Geisinger Holy Spirit Medical Center. He died Sunday at the hospital.

State police are investigating. The Cumberland County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

