Police investigating two deaths in Cumberland County

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland County authorities are investigating the deaths of two young women last week.

According to the Cumberland County Coroner, Charlie Hall, the deaths of Sydney Parmelee and Kaylee Lyons were reported to his office.

Hall says Lyons was found dead at East Louther Street in Carlisle, Lyons was found injured and taken to Hershey Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.

The cause and manner of death have not yet been determined.

The two women graduated from Carlisle High School in 2014.

Abc27 reached out to the District Attorneys Office regarding the investigation but have not heard back.

