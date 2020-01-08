Police looking for a man who exposed himself in Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Carlisle Police Department is looking for a man they say exposed himself to two victims within two hours in Carlisle on Tuesday.

Police say the first incident happened around 3:26 p.m. near the Hamilton Elementary School along Clay Street when a male suspect exposed himself to a victim. The victim told the responding officers that the offender was driving a white Dodge Dart, last seen toward Hamilton Street on Clay Street.

The second incident happened about two hours later along Hamilton Street, where police say the suspect exposed himself to a second victim after calling her over to his white sedan.

Police say the victim refused to approach the car but turned to see the offender outside the car with his pants opened to expose himself. The car was last seen turning onto Hamilton Street, possibly toward Clay Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carlisle Police Department at 717-243-5252.