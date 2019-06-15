Police looking for man who fled after assaulting a woman

Police are looking for a man who fled after assaulted a woman in Carlisle on June 9th, 2019.

Officers say that Demetrius Barnes entered the victim’s home and started to strike her. When the victim tried to flee Barnes shut and locked the door, so she couldn’t leave. Barnes then continued to hit the victim and shove her into the walls of her home. A neighbor heard the commotion and called 911. Barnes then released the victim and fled the home.

If anyone has any information about Barnes whereabouts, please contact Carlisle Borough Police at 717-243-5252 or submit a tip thru Crimewatch.



