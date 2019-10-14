Police looking for missing Carlisle man, infants

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle Police are currently searching for two young children and their father who went missing Sunday.

Police say, Cody Combs, 26, and his two children, 1-year-old Tate Combs and 2-year-old Acacia Combs, left their residence on Pine Road at around 2 p.m. and were headed to the Butcher Tot Lot in Carlisle to meet with an unknown female.

Combs was last heard from Sunday around 6 p.m. and has since turned off his phone, police say.

Police say Combs is autistic but his disappearance is out of the ordinary.

Combs is operating a 2008 silver Ford Focus with Pa. registration LCR6396 displaying a Family Ford license plate on the front.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact the Carlisle Police at 717-243-5252 or call 911.