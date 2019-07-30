Police looking for missing Carlisle teen

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teenager.

Edward Caradine Jr., 14, argued with his father Monday then left their home on Dawn Ridge Loop, police said. he left the house with a backpack and has not returned since then, police said.

Caradine is about 6’1″ tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a lion on the front, white and green basketball shorts, and black and gray/silver Air Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts should call Carlisle police at 717-243-5252.