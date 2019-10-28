Police looking for missing Carlisle woman

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle Police Department are looking for a missing woman, last seen by her parents October 24 at 6 a.m.

Officers say Alyssa DiPietro was reported missing Saturday. They attempted to make contact with her at her home and by phone but both attempts were unsuccessful.

DiPietro is believed to be operating a 2007 Ford 500 sedan that is gray/green, with a PA license plate – KNA6393.

Police say DiPietro may be with a male by the name of Jonathan Spencer.

If anyone has further information on DiPietro or her whereabouts please contact Carlisle Police Department at 717-243-5252.