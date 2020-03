CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, United Way of Franklin County is activating the Community Crisis Response & Recovery Fund. This fund will help families and people across our community who, because of the pandemic, need access to critical resources and services like food, rent assistance, and more.

“During times of uncertainty, people have always come together to support one another. Coronavirus is a new test of our collective strength. We know our community will come together to support one another, especially those left more vulnerable in the midst of this pandemic. This is the purpose of the Community Crisis Response and Recovery Fund,” said Amy Hicks, Executive Director of United Way of Franklin County.