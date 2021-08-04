Police looking for robbery suspect in Cumberland County, residents should shelter in place

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pa. State Police are actively searching for a robbery suspect who robbed the Belco Community Credit Union on Carlisle Road around 10:30 a.m.

Police are currently in the area of Potato Road and Frytown Road in Upper Frankford Township, Cumberland County. They describe the suspect as a white male wearing silver shorts, black shoes, a white shirt (but last seen shirtless), and has tattoos and scars on his arms.

Police are asking residents around Potato Road and Frytown Road to shelter in place and lock all doors. They also ask people to immediately call 911 if seen and to avoid the area.

PSP’s helicopter, K-9 and other local departments are helping with the search.