CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Carlisle are looking for suspects they say assaulted someone during the overnight hours of June 3.

According to police, at 3 a.m., police responded to the first block of West High Street in Carlisle. One of the suspects assaulted an individual on a bench at Carlisle Square while the other suspect recorded the incident.

Get the latest news, sports, weather, and breaking news with the abc27 Newsletters. Sign up today!

Both suspects fled onto Mulberry Avenue and then onto Alexander Avenue.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carlisle Police Department at 717-243-5252