Police looking for tractor-trailer involved in a hit-and-run

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle police are looking for the driver of a tractor-trailer after they say it hit a vehicle and fled the scene.

On Friday at around 7:15 p.m. police responded to West High Street for a hit-and-run accident. A driver told police his box truck was struck by a white tractor and trailer that did not stop.

The tractor and trailer was last seen headed westbound towards Allen Road.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carlisle Police Department at 717-243-5252.

