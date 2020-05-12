Police: Man assaulted and robbed after planning to meet prostitute

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — Fairview Township police are investigating after a man reportedly planned to meet a prostitute at a hotel on Beacon Hill Boulevard on Saturday, but was attacked and robbed.

Police say the man was waiting in his room when he heard a knock. Two unknown black men carrying handguns and a Hispanic woman entered after the man opened the door.

The man suffered minor injuries after being assaulted and having his wallet stolen, police say.

Officers were able to identify the suspects after watching security footage. Police also spotted another woman who never entered the hotel room but was involved in an incident that morning at a nearby convenience store.

Police have identified those suspects as 22-year-old Stefan Saunders, 24-year-old Matthew Barber, 25-year-old Shade Carrion, and 25-year-old Emily Merth. All have been charged with robbery, assault, and associated offenses.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to contact the Fairview Township Police Department at 717-901-5267.

Top Stories: