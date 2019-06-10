Police: Man charged with prostitution after false report of stolen guns

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Michael S. McCreary

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) -- Police say they arrested a man for patronizing an underage prostitute after an investigation that began when he falsely reported stolen guns.

Michael S. McCreary, 54, of Newport, reported to East Pennsboro Township police in December that two guns were stolen from his secondary residence in Enola.

Harrisburg police recovered one of the guns and told investigators that they saw McCreary bring another man into the city where the firearm was sold for drugs, authorities said.

Police said the investigation found that McCreary paid for sexual favors with an underage female. When she did not want to take possession of the guns, she asked her boyfriend to do so, and McCreary then drove the boyfriend to Harrisburg to purchase drugs.

McCreary is charged with illegal delivery of firearms, unlawful contact with a minor, patronizing a prostitute, false reports, and corruption of a minor.

He was released after posting $25,000 bail, according to court records.