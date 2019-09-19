Police: Man who failed to cut open ATM stole machine, van to haul it

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A man who failed to cut open an ATM resorted to stealing the machine but only ended up in jail on seven felony charges, according to a police news release.

Ricky L. Green, 49, of Harrisburg, and an unknown person forced their way into a Gulf service station on Walnut Bottom Road, in South Middleton Township, and tried to cut into the ATM early Sunday with power tools, state police in Carlisle said.

When the pair was unsuccessful, that stole a work van from a business across the street, loaded up the ATM, and drove to Harrisburg.

Green was arrested after he was found with the stolen van and ATM. He also had multiple items used in the burglary, police said.

Green was placed in Cumberland County Prison on $150,000 bail. He is charged with theft, burglary, criminal trespass and related offenses.

All of the money from the ATM was recovered.

