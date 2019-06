LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – Someone has painted “SHELLY” on numerous buildings in Lemoyne and Wormleysburg over the last couple of weeks, and now investigators believe they may have a lead on the person responsible.

West Shore Regional police released a surveillance photo of their suspected graffiti artist. They’re hoping that someone will recognize him.

Anyone with information should call the police station at 717-238-9697.