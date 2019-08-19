Police need help to identify a woman who stole from Walmart

Carlisle/West Shore

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Lower Allen Township Police Department said a woman stole a full cart of merchandise from the Camp Hill Walmart on Jul. 20.

Police say she left the Walmart at around 9:30 p.m. in a rental car that was rented by the name Roberto Solivan Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was contacted by an officer and said he was at Dave and Buster’s at the time and does not know who used the vehicle.

Anyone who can identify the female suspect or has any information regarding the theft is asked to contact the police at 717- 975-7575.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss