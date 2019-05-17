Child found in Enola returned to parents Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) - A 3-year-old boy has been returned to his parents after he was found wandering in Enola.

The little boy was found in the first block of Juniata Avenue around 8:50 a.m. Friday, East Pennsboro Township police said. Authorities asked the public for help to identify him and were able to make contact with a parent.

Keith Wilson, co-owner of Hartman's Barber Shop, said he saw the boy wandering down the sidewalk near his business. When the boy couldn't tell him who he was or where he lived, Wilson called 911.

"We were scared for the little guy and we were upset for his parents also," Wilson said. "That's got to be a helpless feeling to wake up and realize that your child's gone. She said that he's a smart little guy and managed to get the deadbolt open on the door and wandered out."

The boy lives about a block from the barbershop.

Police said they will not file charges.