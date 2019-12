CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – East Pennsboro Township police say a “porch pirate” was caught on a home surveillance camera, and now they need your help identifying the person.

A Ring camera recorded the person stealing a package from the front porch of a home in the first block of Richland Lane on Dec 23 at 4:23 p.m.

Anyone who recognizes the person should call East Pennsboro police at 717-732-3633.