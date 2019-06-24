Police renew plea for tips in I-81 fatal pedestrian crash

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are renewing their call for any tips that could help them identify a truck driver involved in a fatal pedestrian crash on Interstate 81 six months ago.

State police in Carlisle have been looking for the driver of the bobtail truck, or tractor with no trailer, that struck 30-year-old Martese Davenport near mile marker 54.6 in Silver Spring Township.

Davenport, of Hempstead, New York, was walking northbound when he was struck from behind in the early morning hours of December 23. Police believe Davenport was walking along the berm. They said he was wearing dark clothing, and it is unknown if the driver was aware of what was struck.

Investigators believe the truck tractor that hit Davenport has minor damage to the right front area, likely to a mirror. The truck may have been leaking oil.

A bobtail truck was seen parked along the shoulder in the area around 2 a.m. Anyone with information on that truck tractor should call Trooper John Boardman at 717-249-2121.

Cumberland County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to solving the case.