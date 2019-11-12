Police: Robbery plot led to homicide near Shippensburg University

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A second person charged with homicide in connection to a fatal shooting near the Shippensburg University campus last month had planned to rob two students during a marijuana buy, according to charging documents.

Samir R. Stevenson, 21, of Philadelphia, was charged Sunday. He was critically wounded in the Oct. 6 shooting that killed 21-year-old Shakur Myers.

In the criminal complaint, state police said it is probable that Stevenson conspired with Myers to rob 20-year-olds Clayton Wilson and Quentin Furlow Jr. and those actions caused the death of Myers.

Wilson told someone that Stevenson wanted to buy marijuana from him but did not want to meet in Wilson’s house, so they arranged to meet in Stevenson’s car which was parked along Rotz Avenue.

Stevenson and Myers were in the front seat. Wilson and Furlow got into the back seat and gave the marijuana to Stevenson, who then took a phone call instead of immediately paying for the marijuana.

Myers then opened the rear driver’s side door, took Furlow’s cell phone, pointed a gun and attempted to rob Furlow and Wilson. Wilson told the witness he shot Myers and Stevenson and knew he hit them, the complaint states.

Clayton Wilson

Wilson, of Philadelphia, was a Shippensburg University student at the time of the shooting. He was charged last month with homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and a firearms offense.

Furlow, also of Philadelphia, was charged Saturday with drug possession with intent to deliver, flight to avoid apprehension, hindering apprehension, criminal use of a communication facility, and tampering with evidence. He is not in custody.

