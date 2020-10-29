Police search for missing Silver Spring Township teenager

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police say 16-year-old Chloe Prinzbach left her house in Silver Spring Township early Wednesday morning after posting a message on social media, asking for someone to “break her out.”

Prinzbach’s last known location was in the vicinity of the Park City Mall in Lancaster County. It is unknown who picked her up or who she is with.

Police believe Prinzbach has Bipolar Disorder and is without her medication and therefore could be combative.

She is light skinned, 5’2″, 150 lbs with long black hair. It is unknown what she was last seen wearing.

If you have any information contact Silver Spring Township Police.

