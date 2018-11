Police search for missing teen from Carlsile Video

Carlisle Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl last seen on Friday.

Ally Patton was last seen leaving her home around 8 p.m. with a man in his 30s who was driving a large yellow pickup truck, said police.

Patton is described as 5'8", 135 lbs., with brown hair and a small tattoo on one of her wrists.

Police said she could be in the Bloserville area.