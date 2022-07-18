MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Carlisle are looking for witnesses and suspects involved in a bar fight.

Police say on July 9 around 1:16 a.m. officers responded to the Polo Lounge bar for a fight involving several individuals.

Video shared by police shows a group of people inside the bar near a pool table when two men get into an argument. After about 18 seconds two men began to exchange punches for approximately seven seconds when bystanders were able to separate them.

Additional scrums ensued as bystanders were held back and those involved re-engaged. About two minutes after punches were thrown a tall cooler filled with drinks was knocked over.

Anyone with information should contact the Middlesex Township Police Department at 717-249-7191 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch.