CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are asking for help to find a 13-year-old who was last seen leaving Wilson Middle School around 2:40 p.m. Thursday.

Samuel Murry is 5’10 and weighs 189 pounds. He has short curly hair, a scar in the middle of his head and was last seen wearing a dark puffy coat and dark blue Dickie’s pants.

Murry was walking east on Waggoners Gap Road.

Carlisle police are actively searching for Samuel and ask that anyone with information call at 717-243-5252.