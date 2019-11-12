Police searching for multi-car hit-and-run driver

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are looking for the driver who plowed into several parked cars and took off.

Five parked vehicles were hit and two were totaled, according to witnesses, after a hit-and-run Saturday night in Lemoyne on Hummel Avenue. The suspect was driving a Toyota Tundra, authorities say.

“(He) hit first a blue vehicle. He sideswiped that and then he ran straight into the side of a white vehicle and pushed it up into the front of the lawn, up over the curb. He kept pushing on his gas, pushing, pushing, pushing, just driving it further. He ended up hitting two more cars in front of that, and pushed the front car into a burgundy truck,” said Chris Noll, who says she saw the whole thing.

The burgundy truck belongs to Norman Smith, who heard the crash inside his home and rushed outside only to see the suspect driving away.

“A portion of the bumper is kind of pushed out a little bit. It’s not a lot, and then it’s also been twisted this way, just slightly,” Smith lamented. He says the other vehicles suffered much more damage than his.

Noll called 911 immediately. She says she saw the driver swerving while leaving the scene, heading towards I-83, and says she’s just glad no one was hurt.

“It’s worse when it’s a hit-and-run because you don’t know if you’ve hurt somebody, or if anyone was outside, and to just not come back and not admit to it, is just not good,” Noll said.