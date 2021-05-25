Police searching for suspect in deadly barbershop shooting

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle Police are continuing their search for a homicide suspect.

abc27 News first reported that police charged Michael Baltimore in the deadly shooting at a barbershop this weekend.

This happened at the GQ Barbershop on North Hanover Street Saturday evening around 7:30 p.m. Flowers have been placed honoring the victims and police say the primary suspect is a former employee, considered to be armed and dangerous.

Police say the suspected gunman, Michael Baltimore, was a former employee at GQ Barbershop and faces charges including homicide and firearms violations.

“He is presumed innocent until proven guilty,” said Taro Landis, Carlisle Borough Chief of Police. “Exact motives are not known at this time. However, the shooting appears to be the result of a personal conflict between the shooter and the victims.”

Police say they do not know where he is, adding you should not approach him if you see him.

According to court documents, a man walked into the shop, then shot and killed one of the barbers, Kendell Cook, while someone was in his chair.

“On behalf of Carlisle Borough officials and the entire Carlisle Borough Police Department, I wish to extend our deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Kendell Cook,” added Landis.

Police say a second barber, Anthony White, tried to get out but was also hit several times.

Police found him outside on the sidewalk, and got him to the hospital where he’s expected to survive.

Investigators say White and another witness in the shop identified Baltimore.

“The difference between this homicide investigation and some of the investigations in our recent past is the level of cooperation received from the public.”

While police keep doing their work, the barbers here will come back to work on Wednesday.

All proceeds from then through Sunday will go directly to the families of the victims.

Investigators also confirm Baltimore has an arrest warrant for a domestic violence case out of Upper Allen Township, from January of last year.