UPDATE: North Middleton Suspect spotted, police still in area

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are warning residents of a police incident involving an active search for a suspect in North Middleton Township, Cumberland County.

In a Facebook post, the Cumberland County Dept. of Public Safety says several agencies are in the area of Enola Road (Route 944) and Waggoners Gap Road (Route 74) in North Middleton Township.

They say the suspect in question is a black male wearing dark jeans, a white t-shirt and a black hoodie. They also say the suspect has made contact with residents on Primrose Lane.

He was last seen on foot in a corn field. In the next update, they said the suspect was spotted in the 1200 block of Longs Gap Road near North Middleton Road. Police units are still operating in the area.

If you see the suspect, do not engage and call 911 immediately.